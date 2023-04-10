From The Daily Journal
25 Years Ago
April 9 – 15 1998
Messiah Lutheran church of rural Underwood will celebrate its 10th anniversary Sunday during the morning worship. Founding members held their first worship service Oct. 4, 1987, at St. Paul Lutheran Church. The membership charter was signed in April 1988. Services were held at Aurdal Lutheran Church until December of 1991, when construction of the present building at the junction of County Road 35 and 18 was complete. Rev. David Rinden has led the congregation in worship since January 1988. Rev. William Colbeck joined Rev. Rinden in shared pastoral leadership in June of 1996.
Heavenly school
Trinity Lutheran has moved into its new site on College Way the first week of December. School officials have found the new site to be a blessing. “The former facility is not accessible to young children, handicapped and elderly,” Kindergarten Preschool teacher Sue Heidorn said. “The new building is all on one level and everything is handicapped accessible.” The building is so much more conducive to learning,” Principal Terry Rohlfing said. “It’s brighter, happier, lighter. We’re very pleased with the new building.” Trinity Lutheran has four teachers and has an enrollment of 63 students.
Local pianist to perform
Three students of Carol Andstrom and Janet Brenaman were winners in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association State Music Contest. The students of Carol Andstrom are Dylan Hagberg, a second time winner, and Megan Beehler. Megan, a fourth time winner, is a student of Janet Brenaman. They will perform in the 63rd annual State Honors contest at Northrop Auditorium May 30th.
50 Years Ago
April 9 – 15 1973
Fencing company destroyed
Fire destroyed the Franklin Fence Company in Vergas early Sunday morning, causing what firemen estimated to be over $75,000 damage to the structure and equipment, owned by Gayle Schmid, rural Frazee. The company manufactured snow fences and laths. Mrs. Gyle Schmid said she and her husband would probably rebuild, but not at the same location.
Malcolm Lee
Malcolm Lee, who two years ago became Otter Tail County’s first shoreland management administrator, has been named recipient of the Blue Flame ecology salute. The award is given by the Blue Flame Gas Association of Minnesota, It cites Lee for outstanding achievement in ecology and conservation. A history of Lee’s work has been broadcast on a radio program by 11 state radio stations. In addition, a contribution in his name has been given to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) with the funds to be used for planting trees in state parks and for wetlands improvements.
City’s first meter maid
Karol Zarn began her duties yesterday as the city’s first official meter maid and is being instructed in her duties by Patrolman David Williamschen. Mrs. Zarn was hired on a temporary basis to police parking meters until the Police Department is back to full force. A shortage in the department has occurred with the hospitalization of Sgt. Harold Schmidt.
Gun Club elects
Ed Weiby was elected president of the Fergus Falls Gun Club Inc., at its recent annual meeting. Bob Johnson was elected vice president, Bill Lincoln secretary and Jim Limmer treasurer.
Vicky Anderson is the Research Assistant at the Otter Tail County Historical Society.