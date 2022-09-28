2022 MNA ELECTION QUESTIONNAIRE – CONGRESS
Top priority: If elected, what is your top priority for the 2023 Congress? Why are you running for office?
My top priority is to improve the economy of western Minnesota. Everyone is hurting from the Democrats’ unchecked spending and record inflation.
I am running for Congress because I believe we need to stand up for our western Minnesota values and way of life. I want to make sure we have strong rural communities where we can raise our families, and our children and grandchildren can stay and thrive.
Economy: Inflation is at record levels. Do you support the Federal Reserve’s actions to try to control inflation? What measures can Congress take to stabilize the economy?
The Federal Reserve is attempting to rein in the negative consequences of the Democrats’ massive expansion of the monetary supply. However, their actions are problematic for consumers as long as the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats continue spending.
In order to stabilize our economy, we need to unleash our energy economy. Congress should pass legislation like the American Energy Independence Act, which would approve the Keystone XL pipeline, unleash U.S. liquid natural gas exports, restart oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters, and protect energy and mineral development from regulatory attacks.
Gun reform: Congress passed legislation in the wake of the school shooting at Uvalde, Texas.
Should additional specific measures be taken to curb mass shootings?
New gun laws, which infringe upon the rights of law-abiding citizens, are not the solution to mass shootings. We need to address the mindset that devalues life by supporting mental health awareness and early intervention, such as resources for suicide and life crises hotlines and school-based violence prevention programs.
Health care: The overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of lawmakers. What action should Congress take?
Abortion is not health care. There are options available beyond abortion, and we want to make sure women have all the facts and resources available before making that decision with a national hotline and clearinghouse, increased use of telehealth for prenatal care, and grants that provide integrated support for women and their children.
Education: What is the role of the federal government in ensuring that high school and college graduates are prepared to help companies compete in the global economy?
The federal government can support education programs that help students understand the full range of options available to them in high school as they prepare for life after graduation. We can do a great deal to strengthen and support our trade and community colleges. We should encourage the private sector to get even more involved with the development of programs to address critical needs fields, such as the trades and medical care, to create the workforce of the future. I am passionate about having high quality schools in rural Minnesota so people who grow up here can continue to live here and don’t have to leave for an education.
Environment: Should the mining of precious metals be allowed in northern Minnesota? With or without environmental regulations?
The United States already has some of the highest environmental standards in the world. I support mining in Minnesota with existing regulations so we are expanding our economy and have access to rare elements rather than depend on countries with few, if any, environmental or labor standards.
Immigration: What should be the key principles of any immigration reform legislation?
First and foremost, border security and law enforcement must be at the top of the list. We should always make sure the needs of the United States citizens are put first. We also need a visa system that is fair, merit based, and prioritizes our domestic workforce needs.
Other issues: Are there other issues you want to address?
Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications.
Michelle Fischbach is the U.S. Congressional Representative for western Minnesota’s 7th District. She is a trailblazer and proven conservative leader, already making her mark as a member of the House Committees on Agriculture, Judiciary, and Rules. She is also the Lead Republican of the Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy, and Credit. Prior to her election to Congress, she served as the 49th Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, ascending to that position following the resignation of her predecessor. She was the first woman in Minnesota history to serve as President of the Minnesota Senate – initially from 2011-12, then again from 2017-18. She also served as Chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee. In her 2020 victory, she was the only Republican to flip a seat that wasn’t open or held by a Democrat freshman, defeating a 30 year incumbent by 14 points. She holds a B.A. from St. Cloud State University and a J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law. Michelle and her husband, Scott, live in Regal and have two grown children and six grandchildren.