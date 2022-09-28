Name: Missy Hermes
Livelihood: Museum Teacher at the Otter Tail County Historical Society
Family: Husband Paul, sons Chad and Johnny, cat Chauncey
Hobbies: Reading, scrapbooking and participating in civic organizations such as Catholic Daughters, Daughters of the American Revolution and American Association of University Women
What are the three greatest challenges the district faces in the next four years?
We can look ahead to the next four years and foresee challenges or instead consider the opportunities that lie ahead. Funding our district, using taxpayer dollars in a responsible way while still meeting the needs of our students and staff is a high priority. This past year the legislature was unable to agree on an Education Bill and that was very unfortunate for all of Minnesota’s schools. Also unfortunate is the current unfair practice of basing school funding on property taxes. Every Minnesota child deserves a high quality education no matter where they live. The economy right now is challenging for our families. I would have loved to see the Universal Free School Meals that were provided for the early years of the pandemic continue. This program helps our families in rural Minnesota as well as our farmers. Tying district Title 1 funding to Free and Reduced School Meals hurts school districts.
The rigorous strategic planning process that our district has undergone over the last few years will bring change to our district. Within that planning process our community came together, envisioning goals to help our students fully realize their potential with the Portrait of a Graduate guidelines. That process also sought input from our teachers who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic. So much is being asked of our educators and as stakeholders their contributions have been instructive.
Our district has made great strides in encouraging environmental stewardship with food composting in the cafeterias, improvements in recycling efforts and the new electric school bus. I hope that we can continue this and would welcome a solar array project that would provide STEM students with hands-on learning to prepare them to work on modern technologies.
What is your vision for education in this community?
My vision for education has developed over a long career in this field. I’ve had the privilege to teach in classrooms in Chad, Central Africa with the United States Peace Corps where I taught English and worked in libraries. I’ve been a substitute teacher in local districts and a school secretary at OLV School. It has been a learning experience I treasure to serve on school district committees such as the ECFE Parent Advisory Council, the Special Education Parent Advisory Council, the World’s Best Workforce Committee and the District Curriculum Review Advisory Committee. As the local museum educator, I am blessed with the opportunity to visit classrooms throughout Otter Tail County in addition to offering learning experiences for pre-K through our community elders.
The key to my philosophy is the saying “We’re all in this together.” From the school board to the administrative team, to certified and non-certified staff, taxpayers, parents and students- we succeed when we all work together to provide a high quality, equitable education for all of our youth and educational opportunities for all lifelong learners.
What are your views on critical race theory in the school district?
Our school district has so many positive aspects to be proud of! We have educators in our school district who not only collaborate on local curriculum but also participate in developing statewide standards for curriculum. The Fergus Falls school district has been very fortunate to hire curriculum directors with reputations for excellence throughout Minnesota.
And as our teachers begin to implement the International Technology standards as well as Project Based Learning into every classroom we will see the expansion of some truly amazing and beneficial programs. Just to name a few of the unique educational opportunities in our district - the Prairie Science School, the drone and automotive programs, STEM programs, outstanding art teachers, Community Education opportunities, the Certified Nursing Assistant and other workplace internship programs in conjunction with the college and businesses, our amazing counseling department, IQ Academy and the Area Learning Center. These are the critical aspects of our school districts that contribute to student success for all students.
What do you see as the primary work of the school board?
The main thing for school boards to consider is what is best for all students. This comes through in the policies a school board develops. Priority is given to school safety. Just in the past few years a number of safety enhancements have been installed in our schools. In addition, the implementation of a Social Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum also has a safety component to it. SEL provides teachers with additional tools for classroom management while also assisting students with skills like self control and empathy. Eliminating bullying behaviors is a goal.
Our school board always keeps in mind the wise use of the resources our taxpayers contribute.
