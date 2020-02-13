The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball team struggled early on in Thursday’s game against the visiting Moorhead Spuds. By the time the Otters answered the call the Spuds nursed their lead to a 68-59 win.
In the first half, the Otter shooters were ice cold as the Spuds went into the break up 33-14.
Fergus Falls would wake up in the second half as sophomore Ellie Colbeck, returning from illness, scored 30 of her 36 points to get the Otters back into the game. But Moorhead would do just enough to keep Fergus Falls from getting all the way back in the game.
““We just didn’t come ready to play, Moorhead dictated on both ends of the floor how the game was going to be played and we let it happen and against good teams, you can’t do that,” Otters assistant coach Kevin Pearson said. “You have to come ready to play.”
Colbeck was the lone Otter player in double figures, while teammate Carly Mies added nine.
Samantha Zimmerman led the Spuds with 24 points.
In JV action, the Otters defeated the Spuds 47-39. Ainsley Hansen led the team with 13 points. In the C squad came, Cyntreya Lockett scored 13 points as Fergus Falls won 33-23.
Up next the Otters take on the No. 1 ranked Class 2A team in the state Sauk Centre at 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s University.
