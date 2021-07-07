My name Katie Schroeder, and I am a journalist product manager with the Daily Journal. Welcome to your local social media site, we are glad you are here. Our goal is to make a space for you to have discussions related to the Fergus Falls community and answer any questions you may have.
Several of the responses to our Community Conversation Survey asked why there aren't more businesses coming to Fergus Falls.
To answer this question, I spoke to Mayor Ben Schierer and NeTia Bauman of Greater Fergus Falls, asking them what keeps large corporations away and how they are addressing the empty buildings across the city.
To see their answers and discuss the issue of filling empty buildings in Fergus Falls, read the article and contribute your thoughts on NABUR.
The Lack of "Big Box" Stores in Fergus Falls
The Daily Journal recently sent out a Community Conversations Survey in which we asked Fergus Falls community members for their biggest question about the community. Many of the responses asked why Fergus Falls does not have more chain restaurants and stores...Read More
Welcome to NABUR!
NABUR stands for Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect, the purpose of the site is to allow members of the community to ask questions, participate in discussion and share their opinions in a civil environment.
Here is a step-by-step explanation of how to use NABUR. Read More
For a deeper look into the vision behind NABUR, take a look at Daily Journal publisher Ken Harty's column here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.