Name: Nancy Jost
Age: 68
Address: 2430 Sterling Heights Dr. Fergus Falls, MN 56537
Livelihood: I have worked in the early childhood public policy world for 20 years and have worked in the early childhood field for 50 years both on the state and local level.
Family: I grew up with my parents and 7 siblings in the region. My dad was a farmer, and my mom was a full-time caregiver raising the 8 of us. Our parents raised us to care deeply about our community, and to advocate for our neighbors with the greatest needs. I have been married for 46 years and raised my two children in Morris. I am the proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren.
Hobbies: My favorite hobby is spending time with family. I love going to different small towns in rural Minnesota and going to their thrift stores and in particular I love looking for treasures of any kind. I am also an avid reader, and love sharing my book recommendations with friends and family. I also love cooking and am always finding and sharing fun new recipes. Friends of the campaign recently put together an apple recipe book for my race and I can’t wait to try out some new apple recipes.
What qualifies you for this representative seat?
I have dedicated my life and career to supporting families, young children and the caregivers in our communities that make our economy thrive and Minnesota an amazing place to live. I am a lifelong rural advocate, ensuring decisions made at the state level directly impact the lives of people in our communities. I have experience working with and supporting legislators, testifying at the legislature on behalf of our community and working with local city and county governments as well as federal elected officials and departments to bring resources to our communities.
I have a long history representing our district to build statewide initiatives, ensuring rural perspectives are heard and addressed. I’ve served as an Advisor of the Women’s Economic Security Task Force, was appointed the Chairperson for the Minnesota Early Learning Council, and have worked as a child care provider, an early childhood special education professional and an early childhood advocate on countless coalitions and in 2018 I was awarded the Nancy Latimer Award for my leadership and statewide impact on the field of early childhood education. We need more women at all levels of government, championing policies and priorities that impact the lives of families. I am a graduate of the University of Minnesota, Morris. I am endorsed by the DFL, AFSCME Council 5, Education Minnesota, and Women Winning and am under consideration for many additional endorsements.
What do you feel is the biggest challenge Minnesota faces heading into the election?
This election is about the government playing its part in making the lives of people, who live in our state, better. It is about women’s rights, rights of workers, equity, the right for people to vote, the right to health care, and the right to be fully who you are no matter your race, gender, sexuality or economic status. This election is about making sure children have the best start in life possible. It’s also about recovery from the multiple crises of the last few years - particularly by finding ways to use our State’s budget surplus to support that recovery, including but not limited to farmer’s to recover from the drought, businesses bouncing back from closures and workforce challenges, and making sure educators and school staff feel supported and valued. This election is about our democracy. I am committed to working across the aisle, listening to all opinions and bringing up issues that need to be addressed while finding solutions.
The top issues that I am passionate about all center on caring for our most vulnerable populations, including our youngest and our oldest. I believe deeply in making sure our systems treat people equally in the workforce, in our legal system and in our healthcare system. I believe we must care for our environment, to protect it for our future generations.
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
I think all information should be as accessible to people as possible. Accessibility is critical to supporting communities to be engaged in government and democracy. Elected officials should be available to constituents from all backgrounds and viewpoints (not just their party) and voting should be free of as many barriers as possible. I believe all work is done through relationships. I have worked my entire career listening to the people who are doing the actual work. I will continue to do that, asking questions, listening and seeking out advice. I’m not the expert, all of you are! I will ask for your advice and listen.
The Minnesota Legislature involves working across party lines to get things accomplished. How will you work with those across the aisle?
Building relationships is both a top priority of mine, and the number one way to build bipartisanship and overcome partisan gridlock. In my professional life, I consistently work across party issues advocating for rural initiatives and always start with building a relationship. Through honesty, transparency and trust, I am able to listen respectfully, and while we might not agree, we are able to work together towards solutions. Recognizing we are all on team Minnesota, and we come to problems from different angles, we can develop creative compromises that move Minnesota forward. I will work to find common ground across party lines, and am committed to getting our work done.
How would you ensure that this district's voice is being heard?
Being a rural advocate is a role I have played for my entire life. I was taught to speak up for what’s right and I will continue to do it if I am fortunate enough to become your legislator. It is critical to have a strong rural voice at the State Legislature, and I am not afraid to voice my opinion and make it known how important it is to bring in rural perspectives when making policy decisions. I will continue to play this role, and bring forward other rural voices as well as your representative.