Name: Nate Kunde
Age: 34
Address: 111 Skogmo BLVD
Livelihood: Operations Manager, Otter Tail Power Co.
Family: Leah is my wife and we have 2 children, our daughter Cru who is 8 years old and our son Croix who is 4 years old. We also have an yellow english labrador named Schatzi (german for sweetheart)
Hobbies: A lot of my hobbies revolve around the outdoors and family activities, we like to go camping, kayaking, hiking, snowshoeing, downhill skiing and spending time on the water boating. I also enjoy woodworking and carpentry.
What should be the city's top priority in the next four years?
I believe the City should focus its efforts on a couple of initiatives. One being, developing a comprehensive Asset Replacement Plan to address our aging infrastructure and poor road conditions. My vision for this would be GIS based and available on the City's website for the public to view. I believe the plan should include past study information about each road section, a priority rating assigned to the roadway, and a forecasted repair/replace date based off of current available funding. Once established, I think we could get this to the point where the public can use it to report items such as potholes and clogged storm sewer grates along with accurate placement of these reports. This should help the City track areas that have consistent problems and use the data to better formulate long term replacement plans.
I also believe that the City should keep moving forward on our community investments. These projects continue to promote a healthy and vibrant community which continues to not only attract new people to our community, but helps retain the people that are already here!
If elected, how will you ensure the public is involved in the decision-making process?
I would envision myself and the Council working closely with the City's new Communications Manager, to help promote messaging and community input across multiple platforms that reach broad audiences. Another opportunity worth exploring is an opt-in communication program. This could be an email, text with a link, etc. that could be sent periodically with information on upcoming events/meetings with brief descriptions of the topics of discussion. Once a base of users is established on these platforms, the use of public polling is also helpful in gauging the public's interest and engagement on various initiatives.
What is the most effective way to gauge and evaluate public sentiment?
As stated above, I feel that developing good lines of communication across multiple platforms and doing polling is a great way to get direct public feedback.
How important for the city's growth is it to bring in new community entertainment opportunities (aquatic center, trails, etc.)?
Having attractive amenities and entertainment is a top priority for any substantial growth to occur. Many of our employers are struggling with workforce shortages. This prevents them from being able to grow and expand if they are currently struggling to meet their needs. With so many other communities facing the same challenge paired with the increased amount of work from home opportunities, Fergus Falls needs to continue to prioritize these community investments to continue to attract and retain families and workforce here. It's much easier to grow an established business in town by supporting a healthy community for the workforce than it is to bring in a new one.
How can the city encourage economic growth?
As mentioned above, I feel the biggest limiting factor to our current businesses and industry expanding is the workforce shortage. People can choose to live anywhere now and find a job which is much different than how it was in the past, where most of us moved or relocated for a job. Giving people a reason to choose Fergus Falls by providing great community investments and amenities will help us compete nationwide to continue to attract a much needed workforce!
When you envision the future of Fergus Falls, what does the future city excel at?
Fergus Falls has some great energy and momentum going right now. I think we continue to excel at increasing our tourism with the Riverfront Development projects, extending the riverwalk to Tower Road and create a mixed use development on the former Mid-AM Dairy property. I believe the City is heading in the right direction with being intentional about its communication and connections with our citizens and overtime that will continue to create better engagement from the public and help align all of the other service organizations to help contribute to the ultimate goal of continuing to make Fergus Falls a safe, healthy, and vibrant community for all to enjoy!