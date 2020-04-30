The Increasing Diversity in Environmental Careers (IDEC) program is accepting applications until May 15. The program is a partnership between the Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa, Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
The program which will choose 17 applicants and start the beginning of the fall 2020 academic year began in the summer of 2019 to create pathways to natural resources and environmental careers for underrepresented students including minorities, women or people with disabilities pursuing a degree in science technology, engineering, or math.
The program is divided into three with a fellowship (including a stipend to assist financially), a mentorship (connecting students to professionals in the field), and an internship (for hands-on experience).
To qualify applicants must be:
Ethnic or racial minorities, women, or individuals with a disability. (Definition of Disability defined by Minnesota Statute 363A.02 Subdivision 12.)
First-year students at a two-year college or college freshman, sophomore and junior student (as of fall 2020) pursuing a STEM/Natural Resources degree with a desire to work in environmental/ natural resources careers upon graduation.
Accepted to or currently enrolled in a two or four-year full-time undergraduate program at an accredited Minnesota state, community, private, or tribal college/university. (Proof of admission or enrollment is required.)
Willingness to commit to the full IDEC program.
Authorized to work in the United States.
