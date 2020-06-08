The University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center will be hosting its monthly horticulture class Wednesday, June 17.
“Healthy Lawns: tips and techniques for getting the best performance out of your yard” will be online 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. This is an online only class.
Each month, the University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris, offers a free horticulture educational class.
Access the livestreamed class at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu/events-education/healthy-lawns. Hosted by the West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris, 320-589-1711.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.