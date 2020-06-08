The University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center will be hosting its monthly horticulture class Wednesday, June 17.

“Healthy Lawns: tips and techniques for getting the best performance out of your yard” will be online 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. This is an online only class. 

Each month, the University of Minnesota West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris, offers a free horticulture educational class.

Access the livestreamed class at wcroc.cfans.umn.edu/events-education/healthy-lawns. Hosted by the West Central Research and Outreach Center, Morris, 320-589-1711.

