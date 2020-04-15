Each year, thousands of volunteers in Minnesota donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country who will be spotlighted during National Volunteer Week, April 19-25.
One group that relies heavily on volunteers is the University of Minnesota Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program. Minnesota 4-H supports nearly 11,000 youth and adults who volunteer their time to engage young people in a variety of hands-on learning experiences. Volunteers are critical to the success of 4-H programs and making a difference in the lives of youth. In West Otter Tail County, over 100 volunteers, both youth and adult, serve as club leaders, project leaders, committee members, and in advisory capacities for the 4-H Youth Development Program. Volunteers spend numerous hours working on tasks, such as mentoring a child with a 4-H project, leading a project with youth to serve the community, or helping organize an event at the county fair.
The work of 4-H volunteers is continuous. Every day volunteers lend a helping hand to make 4-H programs more beneficial to the residents of Otter Tail County. Those interested in joining the team of 4-H Volunteers are invited to contact the University of Minnesota Extension - West Otter Tail County at 218-998-8760.
