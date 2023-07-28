Community members attend the celebration for 150th anniversary of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal on July 28. A Picture page of the celebration will be featured in the next edition of the Daily Journal.
It was a momentous occasion at the Spies Riverfront Park next to the Otter Tail River in downtown Fergus Falls to mark the 150th anniversary of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, complete with music and local dignitaries along with remarks from president and CEO of Wick Communications Francis Wick, Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer and Otter Tail County Historical Society Executive Director Chris Schuelke with some of the early history of the Daily Journal.
After short remarks from publisher Ken Harty, Schierer spoke about the importance of local journalism and later read a proclamation making July 28 “Daily Journal Day” in Fergus Falls.
“Thomas Jefferson was writing to a colleague and he said, 'A government without newspapers or newspapers without government, I would not hesitate to choose the latter.' He felt that strongly about newspapers. That should tell us something. Our local hospitals, our local journalists and our local newspapers sometimes we take them for granted, but without those in our community ... think what it would be like,” said Schierer.
Schuelke detailed some of the early history, but also emphasized how the Fergus Falls Daily Journal is more than just another paper.
“The history of the Fergus Falls Journal is not just that of a small town newspaper, but it’s a story that embodies the history of America itself. The Journal has been our most important resource. Not a day goes by when staff or researchers are not pouring through the journal searching for an obituary or some other piece of historical information. Congratulations, Fergus Falls Daily Journal, on your 150th Anniversary,” said Schuelke
Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Workman also made short remarks about how invaluable the Journal has been to Fergus Falls.
Wick said it all gets down to telling the community's stories.
“To think of the impact of the institution, a community newspaper, the number of families that have been in that newspaper, the generations. The way the historical society acknowledges that it’s poured through the pages of the newspaper and although the newspaper itself is a product, the essence of it is really about telling the stories of our neighbors and our community members,” said Wick.
During the celebration, a drawing was held for t-shirts and other Daily Journal Media Memorabilia.
Wick went on to further discuss the connection.
“There’s nothing more valuable during this journey of life than the connections that we have and the connections we make and that is clearly demonstrated with our own knowledge and relationships that we gain from the newspaper and what journalists put forward. I just want I’m grateful that we’re here today. The support that this community has put forth, our sponsors, the fact that we recognize that things are always changing but at the end of the day, the community’s story is something that we are committed to and want to help push forward and only occurs with your participation. Our success only occurs with your support,” said Wick.
