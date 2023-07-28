150th ANNIVERSAY CELEBRATION

Community members attend the celebration for 150th anniversary of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal on July 28. A Picture page of the celebration will be featured in the next edition of the Daily Journal.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL MEDIA

It was a momentous occasion at the Spies Riverfront Park next to the Otter Tail River in downtown Fergus Falls to mark the 150th anniversary of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, complete with music and local dignitaries along with remarks from president and CEO of Wick Communications Francis Wick, Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer and Otter Tail County Historical Society Executive Director Chris Schuelke with some of the early history of the Daily Journal.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?