Historic glass

John Dingmann and Rob Pueringer of Stonehouse Stained Glass of Avon, reinstall the refurbished signage on the storefront of Victor Lundeen Co. in downtown Fergus Falls. The original glass was 103 years old and was reset in a solid framework of new zinc caming. 

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal

The Victor Lundeen Company in downtown Fergus Falls recently restored the stained glass sign that has adorned the shop for over 100 years.



