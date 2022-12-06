John Dingmann and Rob Pueringer of Stonehouse Stained Glass of Avon, reinstall the refurbished signage on the storefront of Victor Lundeen Co. in downtown Fergus Falls. The original glass was 103 years old and was reset in a solid framework of new zinc caming.
The Victor Lundeen Company in downtown Fergus Falls recently restored the stained glass sign that has adorned the shop for over 100 years.
Stonehouse Stained Glass of Avon was hired for the job and installed the refurbished sign on Dec. 2 — work that retained all the original stained glass.
Marty Stone has been working with stained glass for approximately 40 years and is the owner of SSG, and he described some of the work that went into the project: “This is actual zinc caming instead of lead, which is a lot stronger – the other one was bowing and deflecting, which is normal after 103 years.” Cames referred to the extruded metal channel used to form the framework of a stained glass window.
“These guys are good at what they do,” explained Stone of his employees. Installation of the Victor Lundeen Co. piece were John Dingmann and Rob Pueringer.
Stained glass is created by adding metallic oxides to glass during its manufacturing process, and evidence of the art form has been found in ancient Rome. Widely regarded as one of the most difficult mediums to render through artistic expression, the craft of stained glass has often been described as painting with light.
