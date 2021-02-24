A lot less

Otter Tail County will see 13 of its lakes have their sunfish catch cut in half.

 Eric Engbretson

Thirteen lakes in Otter Tail County will see the enforcement of reduced limits of sunfish beginning Monday according to Fergus Falls fisheries manager Jim Wolters.

The daily limit of sunnies is presently 20 per angler. Starting March 1 sunfish limits on Bass Lake (near Underwood), Fish Lake (near Weetown), Fish Lake (near Parkers Prairie), Franklin Lake and West Silent Lake will be reduced to five.

Lakes with sunfish limits set at 10 will be East and West Lost, Deer, Red River, Wall, Long (near Vergas), Prairie and Stuart.

The reduced limits are part of the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) bluegill initiative.

Last September Jon Hansen, a fisheries program consultant for the DNR said: “The DNR’s bluegill initiative is a way to address concerns by some anglers about bluegill (sunfish) sizes by lowering the number of them people can keep on some lakes.”

The prevalent use of electronic fish finders and other advancements, combined with rapid social media communication, have heightened concerns about sunfish size quality.

Bluegills are the largest members of the sunfish species in Minnesota.

 

