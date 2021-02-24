Thirteen lakes in Otter Tail County will see the enforcement of reduced limits of sunfish beginning Monday according to Fergus Falls fisheries manager Jim Wolters.
The daily limit of sunnies is presently 20 per angler. Starting March 1 sunfish limits on Bass Lake (near Underwood), Fish Lake (near Weetown), Fish Lake (near Parkers Prairie), Franklin Lake and West Silent Lake will be reduced to five.
Lakes with sunfish limits set at 10 will be East and West Lost, Deer, Red River, Wall, Long (near Vergas), Prairie and Stuart.
The reduced limits are part of the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) bluegill initiative.
Last September Jon Hansen, a fisheries program consultant for the DNR said: “The DNR’s bluegill initiative is a way to address concerns by some anglers about bluegill (sunfish) sizes by lowering the number of them people can keep on some lakes.”
The prevalent use of electronic fish finders and other advancements, combined with rapid social media communication, have heightened concerns about sunfish size quality.
Bluegills are the largest members of the sunfish species in Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.