Church on Hill

Trinity Lutheran Church has been at the corner of Cavour and College Way since its first building phase was completed in 1997.

 Karrie Carlson Daily Journal Media

On Aug. 13, Trinity Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. This Sesquicentennial event will include a guest pastor, social time and a catered meal to follow up a year of recognizing the impact the church has had on the community.  



