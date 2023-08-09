On Aug. 13, Trinity Lutheran Church of Fergus Falls will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. This Sesquicentennial event will include a guest pastor, social time and a catered meal to follow up a year of recognizing the impact the church has had on the community.
When The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod was looking for missionaries to bring sacraments to Minnesotan settlers, Pastor Henry Vetter volunteered. He ministered to families along the Minnesota and Red Rivers, including Otter Tail County. When he realized he needed help, R. Winkler came to Fergus Falls and was installed as pastor in Fergus Falls, Elizabeth and Immanuel of Friberg Township.
Since the beginning, the church has been housed in a few different buildings. Beginning in a log church which was also the parsonage and the school, then to Fir Avenue, and spending time in other churches and schools in the area. Immanuel and St. John’s in Elizabeth both built and served in new buildings where their congregations grew, causing the need for Trinity to establish its own parish in 1895. After 17 years on the corner of Cavour and Union Avenues, the cyclone of 1919 brought down the church and the parsonage. To rebuild, they started with a basement, then in 1926, the sanctuary was rebuilt on the foundation. After they were able to add a parsonage, the building was dedicated in 1952.
Trinity’s current home, on the hill top corner of Cavour and College Way, was built in two parts. An education wing, consisting of classrooms, kitchen, office and worship center was finished in 1997 and the sanctuary and church offices followed in 2004.
Current pastor, Christopher Lieske, is working on the project of documenting the art glass windows and their history. The windows depict Biblical scenes, including a piece called “The Ascension” which is illuminated at the back of the sanctuary.
Concordia University in St. Paul alum, Rev. Lieske, began serving in Fergus two years ago. What began as a college career in history and education, turned into heeding the call to join the ministry.
"Along with its rich congregational history, Christian education is a cornerstone for Trinity. From its early offerings of parochial education, to its current preschool program, a strong commitment to education has been evident throughout. With bible study, sunday school, a preschool program there is a very active congregation," Rev. Lieske said.
Rev. Vetter believed in the mission of bringing the word and sacrament to the community and Trinity follows in those footsteps now, as evident in their work throughout the community and around the world.
There are a group of women crafters, Rev. Lieske explained, who meet weekly and work on project that they then sell. The money earned goes toward investing in missions locally and globally. The church is service oriented and has shown it in its many acts of mission work. Rev. Lieske described some of the work the congregation has done: Disaster relief, working on a mission center in Puerto Rico, work in Kentucky as well as visiting indigenous communities of Canada and hosting bible schools.
"Members have a deep investment in God's word and care and concern for the congregation," Rev. Lieske said.
Last year, former pastors including Revs Dan Domke, Curtis Deterding, John Christensen and Dan Abrahams came back to share in the celebration and lead worship. Musical guests and special focus on their ongoing mission work in Puerto Rico and Canada have been highlighted as well.
This upcoming Sunday, retired pastor of the Minnesota North District of Lutheran Church, Donald Fondow will be serving as guest pastor at the 9 a.m. service. To enjoy the catered meal which will follow a time of fellowship, call the church and make reservations. Trinity Lutheran Church 218-736-4869.