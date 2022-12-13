Last few weeks to get a peek!

The Otter Tail County Historical Society will be wrapping up its 150th Anniversary exhibit highlighting the city of Fergus Falls on Dec. 30. 

 Submitted | Chris Schuelke

Area residents keen on celebrating Fergus Falls 150th Anniversary have only a few weeks left to enjoy “Fergus Falls Through the Years,” an exhibit created by the Otter Tail County Historical Society and running through Dec. 30.



