Area residents keen on celebrating Fergus Falls 150th Anniversary have only a few weeks left to enjoy “Fergus Falls Through the Years,” an exhibit created by the Otter Tail County Historical Society and running through Dec. 30.
The display includes over 150 objects and artifacts and scores of photographs and maps highlighting the evolution of the community. The exhibit also includes an 8 x 20 foot mural created by local artist Jona Brown based upon an 1880 map of the city. Balancing Brown’s artwork is a 1956 map surrounded by photographs and history of various businesses and buildings.
Visitors can also enjoy a video called “The Changing Face of Fergus Falls” created from slides taken by Lillian and Gene Whething and featuring audio from the song “Fergus Falls: This is home … This is my city.”
“We’re in the final days of the exhibit and it’s been quite steady with people coming through,” explains Chris Schuelke, executive director at the OTCHS. “This is the time of year where it’s a good time to actually stop by and walk through – it’s not quite as busy as the summer months so it’s a great opportunity to take some time and enjoy the last weeks of the anniversary exhibit.”
Schuelke explains that “Fergus Falls Through the Years” was a great opportunity to display an array of artifacts and to get out Fergus Falls related objects advertising items from businesses that really highlight the community through the years.
More information on current and upcoming exhibits and programs can be found at the following: otchs.org.
