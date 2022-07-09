The Tordenskjold Church was established 151 years ago and on July 17 they will be celebrating this historic milestone.
On July 28, 1871, the families of early Otter Tail County Scandinavian homesteaders gathered at the home of Christ Jensen and the Evangelical Lutheran Tordenskjold congregation was born.
The church was founded with a robust following, with the earliest congregations comprised of 153 souls. A temporary church was decided upon in 1873 and each settler was expected to supply 100 feet of lumber for the project.
In 1879, a new church building was made possible through the contributions of local families, the gifts consisting of land, monetary donations and materials; the continued devotion of the congregation allowed for subsequent renovations and a cemetery to be incorporated upon the property.
One of the first major challenges occurred in 1924, when the church was struck by lightening and burned to the ground. The community rallied however and built a beautiful brick structure that was a point of a pride for surrounding residents and congregation members alike.
The Tordenskjold Church has recorded over 1,000 baptisms, 752 confirmations, 225 weddings and over 500 funerals. Current records indicate a congregation consisting of 358 baptized members and over 250 confirmed members.
The first baptized member was Hans Jensen, taking place in November of 1871. The first marriage was Helmer Hoff to Karen Jenne the same year and the first bural was Ole Rosvold in 1872.
In addition to the regular 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on July 17, Tordenskjold will hold a meal at noon and a following celebration service held at 1 p.m.
