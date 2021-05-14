Good Shepherd Lutheran Brethren Church will be hosting the 1517 organization’s “The Life Lived in Christ: A Conference on Christ and the Christian” at their facility on Saturday, May 15. The organization produces daily articles, videos, podcasts, conferences and books. 1517’s aim is “on what God has done in Jesus to bring forgiveness and healing to his world,” shared 1517’s Erick Sorensen.
1517 was drawn to Fergus Falls for a couple of reasons, one of which is the release of area local, Gretchen Ronnevik’s book, “Ragged,” which was published by 1517 and will be available May 11. Ronnevik will be a speaker at the conference and her book will be provided to each attendee. Additionally, Ronnevik will do a Q&A session along with a book signing during the event.
In addition to celebrating Ronnevik’s book release, Sorensen gravitated toward Fergus Falls due to his attendance at the Lutheran Brethren Seminary and his ordination as a pastor in the Lutheran Brethren Church.
“It made a lot of sense to host one of these events where the LB's headquarters and seminary are located,” he explained.
Good Shepherd reverend and conference speaker, Mark Tungseth will be presenting on the theme “Jesus is your righteousness” in the afternoon.
“I’m looking forward to hearing and receiving with other attendees the good news about the reality of how much God really does love all people,” said Tungseth, stating that one aspect of this event is to point people toward the loving and nurturing care that God seeks to extend to all people in giving them hope, even during times of stress like the pandemic.
With six speakers and music, the conference will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is open to the public. Registration is open online at: 1517.org/events/the-life-lived-in-christ-a-conference-on-christ-and-the-christian but is also available at the door. Admittance is $20.
Additional information can be found at 1517.org or youtu.be/SccTGcBAr2Q.
“We are praying that God will bless this event!” Tungseth said.
