In 1937, during the Depression and severe drought, times were tough making a living on the farm for Edwin and Minnie (Garberg) Sholberg and their growing two children, Marvin and Ethel. They had friends in Kennewick, Washington who encouraged them to move to Washington where there were more employment opportunities. After much discussion with Edwin's four sisters who were part owners of the family farm, they decided to sell their cherished farm north of Underwood where they had grown up. Their father and uncle had built this magnificent 21 room house with a stairway on each end leading to the upstairs bedrooms overlooking beautiful Lake Ann.
At Tingvold Church where Edwin and Minnie were members, 33 women (all but five were relatives) assembled, quilted and embroidered their names on a “Friendship Quilt" as a parting gift of good will on their new adventure. This has been a treasured family heirloom for the past 86 years and passed down for three generations.
In November of 1937 Edwin, Minnie, their children Ethel and Marvin set out for Kennewick taking with them the treasured Friendship Quilt. It hadn't been easy selling the farm and all its belongings. It was said Minnie cried the entire time during the auction.
On Jun. 9, two of the Sholberg's five grandchildren, Cheryl Simpson of Oregon and Lori Hogan of Washington, now in their 70's and their first time to Minnesota will accompany the valued heirloom to Otter Tail County to its final resting place, the Otter Tail County Historical Society in Fergus Falls.
Prior to the dedication at the museum on Jun. 13 (time TBD), there will be opportunities to view the quilt. The first will be Jun. 10 at Phelps Mill Park from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. the same day at Tingvold Church located on County Road 1, 15 miles east of Fergus Falls.
The siblings of Edwin were Hulda Rostad, Marie Wold, Alma Hagen and Julia Ringquist. Minnie's siblings were Elnora (Blikstad), Julia (Christopherson), Ellen (Knutson), Alberta (Stortroen), Mabel (Jensen), Benjamin, Harry, Selvin, Sivert, Brynhild, and Andreas Garberg.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone