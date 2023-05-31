Heirloom

In 1937, during the Depression and severe drought, times were tough making a living on the farm for Edwin and Minnie (Garberg) Sholberg and their growing two children, Marvin and Ethel. They had friends in Kennewick, Washington who encouraged them to move to Washington where there were more employment opportunities. After much discussion with Edwin's four sisters who were part owners of the family farm, they decided to sell their cherished farm north of Underwood where they had grown up. Their father and uncle had built this magnificent 21 room house with a stairway on each end leading to the upstairs bedrooms overlooking beautiful Lake Ann.



