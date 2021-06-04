The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County joined in a high speed pursuit with law enforcement on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 108 near County Highway 11.
The driver, identified as Steven Freland, 21, of Detroit Lakes, and a passenger, identified as Preston Gums, 21, of Moorhead were both taken into custody.
A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that did not have license plates. The sheriff’s office says after turning behind the suspect vehicle, it was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph. A pursuit ensued, lasting approximately 28 miles and ended in Clay County after an Otter Tail County deputy performed a PIT maneuver. The sheriff’s office says tire deflation devices were also used in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
Freland had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. A female passenger, 18, was released from the scene.
Methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.