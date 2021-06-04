The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County joined in a high speed pursuit with law enforcement on Wednesday at around 8 p.m. on Minnesota Highway 108 near County Highway 11. 

The driver, identified as Steven Freland, 21, of Detroit Lakes, and a passenger, identified as Preston Gums, 21, of Moorhead were both taken into custody.

A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle that did not have license plates. The sheriff’s office says after turning behind the suspect vehicle, it was traveling at speeds of over 100 mph. A pursuit ensued, lasting approximately 28 miles and ended in Clay County after an Otter Tail County deputy performed a PIT maneuver. The sheriff’s office says tire deflation devices were also used in an attempt to stop the vehicle. 

Freland had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. A female passenger, 18, was released from the scene. 

Methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were also recovered from the vehicle.

Load comments