The 2021 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener in Otter Tail County is only weeks away. Anglers will soon be arriving in person or virtually in Otter Tail County.
A primary objective in hosting the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener is to bring statewide attention to the area. This is a unique opportunity to not only highlight world-class fishing, but also the area’s natural beauty, economic development opportunities, and welcoming communities.
"We are honored to host the 73rd Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener. It's a tremendous opportunity for our local businesses and organizations,” said Erik Osberg, committee chair.
This year, attendees are invited to set out on a self-guided tour of the county to “Find Your Inner Otter.” Event participants will be encouraged to travel around Otter Tail County to capture and report the unique opportunities the area has to offer. The participants will use a tour brochure to guide them to local attractions, restaurants, and shops to capture the unique qualities that the county has to offer.
“The Otter Adventures booklet will help participants during the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener ‘find their inner otter.’ Whether you are an Outdoorsy, Active, eclectic, easy going, Otter about town or an Otter with an appetite, Otter Tail County has something for all otter types. Strategically selected stops along the self-guided tours will allow participants to experience some of the best things that make Otter Tail County so special,” said Marie Noplos, Otter Tail Lakes Country marketing director.
Otter Tail County is home to two state parks: Glendalough and Maplewood. One stop on the tour will showcase Glendalough State Park. cross-country skiing, maple-syrup making, fishing, water sports and more make Otter Tail County a year-round destination. Annie Battle Lake will offer a non-motorized “Heritage Fishery” experience in Otter Tail County.
Arts and culture are vibrant in Otter Tail County. The Arts and Culture Trail boasts of 17 points of interest that showcase the art of the region. Tour participants are encouraged to visit local art venues such as Art of the Lakes Gallery in Battle Lake and the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center.
Industry and manufacturing are the backbone of Otter Tail County. Companies with global businesses thrive and create jobs in the communities. Lund Boats, Shoremaster and KLN Snacks make Otter Tail County a place where people want to work, live and play. A tour of Lund Boats is scheduled during the event. Generously, Lund Boats donated a $50,000 boat package to be raffled, and Shoremaster donated a $40,000 dock system to be used at the fishing launch site.
Outdoor recreation, including fishing, is one of the main draws for visitors to the area. “In 2019, leisure and hospitality gross sales in Otter Tail County exceeded $102 million,” stated Nick Leonard, Otter Tail County deputy administrator. “This event is a tremendous opportunity to highlight the vast possibilities for visiting and living in Otter Tail County.”
While visiting Otter Tail County communities, tour participants must adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines in order to slow the spread of the virus and save lives.
About the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener
The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener has been a tradition in Minnesota since 1948, designed to improve Minnesota’s economy through the development and promotion of the state’s recreational opportunities, especially fishing. The event celebrates the kickoff of the summer tourism season in Minnesota. The special partnership continues today with a promotional focus on a host community as well as statewide fishing and recreational opportunities. Communities apply to host the event.
For more information, please visit mngovernorsopener.com.
