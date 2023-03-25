Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists are wrapping up the final drafts of the lake survey reports and lake management plans for the lakes on which test-netting surveys were conducted last spring and summer. Lake surveys (fish population assessments) are the foundation of the DNR’s lake management program. They are needed to collect biological information concerning aquatic habitat, water quality and fish population characteristics. Data collected from the lake surveys allows fisheries biologists to develop lake specific management plans, evaluate various management techniques, such as stocking and harvest regulations, and help monitor long term changes or trends in the fish populations and aquatic environments.





Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?