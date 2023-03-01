The all-good-news, most anticipated magazine of the year, Daily Journal Media's "Progress," is back with the 2023 edition.
Inserted in the Mar. 1 edition of Daily Journal Media's newspaper, "Progress" is 100 pages of interesting stories that fit the theme "Voices of the Lakes." Packed full of stories specific to the Otter Tail County portion of lakes country, the people behind various businesses, organizations and even topics are featured in the publication.
"'Progress' is our largest publication of the year," explained Daily Journal Media General Manager Heather Kantrud. "Our team dedicates a great deal of time to the magazine, and does a great job putting together such a fun product."
The 2023 edition of "Progress" includes articles on topics such as woodworking, dog sledding, theater, 4-H, school trips and more. The Citizens of the Year are announced and updated photos of the former Regional Treatment Center are shared. Habitat for Humanity, Trowbridge Zoo and local musicians are all featured. Those interested in car clubs, storm chasing or motorcycle runs can all find articles on the topics within the pages of the publication — and there is still more to discover.
The e-edition of "Progress" was posted on the Daily Journal Media website on Feb. 25. A physical copy of the magazine is inserted in the Mar. 1 newspaper.
Additional copies of "Progress" are available for purchase at Daily Journal Media's office at 125 North Union Avenue, Suite 301.
