The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received confirmation Monday afternoon that a 3-year-old drowning victim died after being pulled from Eagle Lake Friday.
No further information was available at this time.
The sheriff’s office received a report Friday afternoon at 2:14 p.m. that the 3-year-old that had been pulled from the water unconscious at the Eagle Lake public swimming area.
Authorities were also notified that CPR was already in progress by three individuals who were on scene with their own respective families.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’ Office along with Ashby Ambulance, Ringdahl Ambulance, the Minnesota DNR and the Battle Lake Police Department responded. The 3-year-old was ultimately loaded onto Life Link medical helicopter and transported to a hospital in the metro area.
