Families from across the region gathered in Battle Lake on Nov. 14 to celebrate the 2020-2021 4-H Records Award winners. Forty-four youth, grades kindergarten to 12th grade were nominated for Records Awards for the past year. After review, winners were selected and recognized at the ceremony.
Here is an overview of the 2020-2021 4-H Records Awards winners.
The Outstanding Secretary award went to Grace Polejewski of Dane Prairie 4-H and Natalie Bergem of Fergus 4-H.
The Outstanding Treasurer award was awarded to Jack Thormodson of Eagle Lake 4-H and Eva Rustand of Norwegian Grove 4-H.
The award for Outstanding Reporter/Historian went to Sonja Lahti of Dalton 4-H.
Dane Prairie Club Leader, Chelsea Emerson, received the award for Outstanding Adult Leader.
The Community Pride Award went to the Dane Prairie 4-H and Club of the Year went to Fergus 4-H.
The Mentoring award went to Mariah Fults from Fergus 4-H.
Justin Beyer and Beyer Body Shop was awarded the Friend of 4-H award.
4-H Family of the Year was awarded to the Joe and Stacy Thormodson family of the Dalton Gophers 4-H.
Outstanding Junior Leader was awarded to Elizabeth Karlgaard of Homeschool 4-H.
In addition to the awards, 12 4-H youth received their 4-H graduation certificates.
