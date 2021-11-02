The Fergus Falls 544 Education Foundation awarded over $28,000 in grants to the Fergus Falls Public School District at its Oct. 14 board meeting. The grants awarded are as follows:
● $181.91 for a calming corner in the Kennedy Secondary School counseling office.
● $400 for uniform tops for the nursing assistant program.
● $599.92 for weighted compression vests for students with sensory-processing challenges.
● $650 for math games and manipulatives for a second-grade classroom at Adams Elementary School.
● $700 for binoculars for fourth-grade Prairie science classes.
● $778.88 for building materials (Magna-Tiles, Legos and Keva Blocks) for third-grade classrooms at Cleveland Elementary School.
● $787.07 for games and toys for the new special-education classroom at Adams Elementary School.
● $1,527.97 for a camera and lens for the video productions class at Kennedy Secondary School.
● $1,750 for choir folders for the choral department.
● $1,750 for a commissioned piece of music and a composer visit for the eighth-grade band.
● $1,755 for driver’s education textbooks and a laptop for Community Education.
● $1,966.02 for graphics for the lunchroom at Lincoln School.
● $2,059.60 for 20 Kindle Fire tablets and cases to run the DASH robots at Adams Elementary School.
● $2,350 for Unity Day shirts for staff and leadership team at Kennedy Secondary School.
● $3,575 for outdoor equipment at Lincoln School.
● $3,600 for 180 social/emotional picture books for Cleveland Elementary School.
● $4,012.77 for three video screens for a technology classroom at Kennedy Secondary School.
Grand total - $28,444.14.
If you have any questions or would like more information about any of the grants, please contact Mindy Fuder at 218-998-0544, extension 9206. For a complete listing of grants awarded since 2000, please visit www.544foundation.org.
Interested in supporting the 544 Education Foundation? Become a member for as little as $25. All new members will receive a free gift! More members equal more grants funded. Checks can be sent to: 544 Education Foundation, 518 Friberg Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537. Online donations can also be made by going to www.544foundation.org.
