The Fergus Falls School Board passed a resolution Monday acknowledging the generosity of the 544 Education Foundation in awarding nearly $34,000 in grants to the school district.
Fergus Falls is among a host of Minnesota public schools that has been weathering financial challenges due to COVID-19 expenses in 2020.
It was pointed out by Superintendent Jeff Drake that activities director Derek Abrahams and others are researching electronic ticket sales in order to cut down on the dangers of COVID-19 contact as winter indoor extracurricular sports season approaches. All sports activities in Fergus Falls during the winter months are held indoors.
While the cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 in Otter Tail County has risen above the 20 mark for the first time, Drake said the administration will refrain from changing from a Tier 2 learning plan to a Tier 3.
“Right now, the plan is, for as long as we possibly can, to remain at Tier 2,” Drake said.
He also said the school enrollment is up by 13 students, the district is expecting a delivery of Chromebooks by the end of October and that work at Lincoln School is progressing with a significant change of the building’s color scheme.
The school board took up two items of new business. The board passed the 2020-21 assurance of compliance with state and federal laws prohibiting discrimination before giving a green light to fee changes in the Community Education Driver’s Education Program. The program fee for classroom and behind-the-wheel training for district students will be $300 while training for non-district students was placed at $325.
“The fees have been pretty constant for quite a period of time,” Drake said. “Basically it reflects our costs for our student for the program so it’s definitely appropriate.”
As part of the general consent agenda package the board OK’d the certified staff hire of Ashton Fuhs. The iQ Academy elementary teacher saw a full-time equivalent contract increase of .1475 effective as of Sept. 28.
A certified staff resignation by Dan Allinder was also approved. Allinder has been an orchestra and general music teacher at Kennedy Secondary and Cleveland. His last work day will be Oct. 23.
A 2020-21 individual contract was approved for facilities supervisor Doug Anderson effective Dec. 1, 2020.
The board’s next meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in the Otter Community Room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.