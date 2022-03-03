Last fall, teachers at the Lincoln School in Fergus Falls noticed something — there were opportunities to take learning outside, but they didn’t have the right equipment to do it.
Lincoln School is home to the district’s early childhood program. Within it, the early childhood family education center serves 0-5 year olds and the preschool program serves 3-5 year olds.
The building opened in 2021, and prior to moving to the new location, the early childhood education program did not have an outdoor space where the kids could play. When the Lincoln School was built, an outdoor space was created and the district put a set of playground equipment outdoors for the kids. So, the students are already getting outside more than they would have in the old learning facility.
Despite the new (and well-used) outdoor space, this past fall, the teachers recognized that there were other ways that the kids could use and benefit from the outdoor space — they just needed the right equipment.
“In early childhood, we are always educating the whole child,” explained Melissa Amundson, early childhood education administrator at Lincoln School. “So the importance of physical movement and being connected to nature are just important pieces of continuing to show children opportunities and the world around them.”
The teachers came to Amundson with a proposal to get additional outdoor equipment. She put in a grant request with the 544 Education Foundation, a charitable foundation that raises money and invests it into educational programming for the Fergus Falls Public School District.
Soon, Lincoln School will be receiving the equipment they requested.
“We were very grateful that (544 Education Foundation) offered that opportunity and we’re very excited to be the recipient of a grant,” shared Amundson.
Three industrial outdoor picnic tables have already arrived, along with an outdoor storage shed to store play and learning equipment. Soon, a number of tricycles will also be showing up, adding to their well-loved fleet.
“Having those picnic tables allows enough seating for an entire classroom to be outside,” Amundson explained. “So, they can continue an art or science project outside. They can have snack outside. We’re just trying to embrace the use of the space that we have.”
Amundson is looking forward to seeing the snow melt, getting the picnic tables set up and the tricycles out. “We’re eagerly anticipating their usage,” she said.
“The 544 is just so supportive of the district and our early childhood program,” she added. “We’re just so pleased that they see the needs that we have and are able to fulfill those with their grant.”