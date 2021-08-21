Saint Paul — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, the 9/11 and Global War on Terrorism Remembrance Task Force, and the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with an event open to the public on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds Sept. 11.
The “9/11 Day of Remembrance” will feature participation in the national tolling of the bells, a reading of names of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and in-action during the global war on terrorism, along with a commemorative ceremony at 9 a.m. to include aircraft flyovers, guest speakers, musical performances and military honors.
Speakers will include Gov. Tim Walz, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke, Gold Star Mother Jill Stephenson and Mariah Jacobson and daughter of United Airlines Flight 93 hero Tom Burnett.
Other elements of the day will include a documentary screening of “Resolute: MN Stories of 9/11 & the War” and museum display, veteran support and discussions groups, live music, connection opportunities, children’s activities and more.
This event is free and open to the public. Check the MDVA events page for the detailed event schedule. To learn more visit minnesotaveteran.org/911.
*Event will follow current COVID-19 prevention guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC.
