What started out as a routine Fergus Falls City Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Jun. 14 soon became very unusual.
After a couple of street project discussions and two bicycle related items and an annual library report, the conditional use permit (CUP) for Sugar High Bakery and Confections for hemp processing came up for more discussion.
Community Development Manager Klara Beck started the discussion off with a brief summary detailing what had transpired so far.
At the previous city council session on Jun. 5, council member Brent Thompson asked if the item could be pulled from the consent agenda; he believed it needed more discussion.
A motion to postpone the discussion to a later date was called and it was carried. A motion and second were made by council members Tom Rufer and Scott Rachels to extend the 60-day period for the permit and the motion carried.
Emily McCune, owner of Sugar High, was hoping to begin hemp processing of food items that would then be sold in her storefront to be produced in a second kitchen located at 116 South Union Avenue connected to the Töast Restaurant. She presented her application materials to the Planning Commission and it was noted there were no recorded comments made by the public either beforehand or at that meeting. The application was received on Apr. 25, and was passed unanimously by the Planning Commision with the 60 day expiration date being June 24. Beck again made it clear to council members that if council members got past that date without being approved or denied with stated reason, it would be considered approved by default.
The permit was based on an ordinance that was passed back in 2022 which allows for hemp processing in what is classified as a business zone within the city.
A few members started out asking questions that were outside of the scope of the CUP including Rachels who asked how someone could manufacture hemp products in a restaurant.
Beck responded by saying hemp production does not require licensure.
Council member Al Kremeier then brought up the countywide ordinance as well as comments that were made by someone from Otter Tail County Public Health, which again had no bearing on approval of the CUP, but were in reference to how the original city ordinance regarding hemp production was passed, saying council members at that time had no choice but to approve it.
Eventually, after comments from a few other council members in opposition McCune herself came up to the podium and essentially announced that it was all a moot point because shortly after the Jun. 5 meeting, she decided to abandon plans for locating the production at 116 South Union Avenue and instead had made plans to now locate it in an industrial zone that had a larger space. She then went on to say that she felt discriminated against.
“I believe that what the city is attempting here is outside of what it legally has the right to do, as well as feeling highly discriminated against, my business and the cannabis industry on a local level overall. I believe this is the epitome of unnecessary regression especially in the face of nothing but progression and regulatory framework and procedures and protections for those in the industry. For that reason, I would like to go on record formally at this time withdrawing my conditional use application ... I have found an alternate location to do so in an industrial zone that doesn’t require a conditional use permit at all ... This has been highly frustrating for me. I was only trying to expand my busines,” said McCune.
With stunned faces all around council chambers, McCune soon left the podium and the meeting.
Shortly after the meeting McCune spoke with Daily Journal Media and expressed her frustration at the process.
“I want to hold them accountable and touch on the fact that this behavior seems to be pretty synonymous with how the newly elected council members have been behaving since they were sworn into office in January. I have been so busy that I haven’t been aware of what’s going on, but now I am. It feels regressive and extremely unnecessary, not to mention, not legal. It feels insulting to the dedication and hard work that I’ve put into this industry on a local level,” stated McCune.
McCune also invited any council member or residents to reach out to her with questions or concerns. She said the only council member who had contacted her prior to the meeting was Laura Job.
So for now, it appears business will go on, but not in the business district as planned.