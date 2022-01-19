Kindergarten is an exciting grade for many children. They are in the early stages of learning how to read, and their imaginations are wild and wonderful. It’s the perfect time for kids to start getting accustomed to flipping through the pages of fantastic stories in various children’s books.
Whether children are reading on their own, or having a story read aloud to them, reading is so important for young students and is proven to improve cognitive skills. It expands their imagination and creativity, it helps them develop language skills, concentration, memory skills and so much more.
The Fergus Falls Public Library has played an instrumental role in ensuring that every kindergartner in Fergus Falls has the opportunity to get their very own library card. Giving them access to a whole new world of books available to them at the library.
Children’s services librarian, Krista Kugler, distributes library card applications to kindergarten parents every year, who can fill them out and return them to school. Kugler then comes and picks up the forms and processes them.
The following month, Kugler comes back to visit the kindergartners and presents each of them with their very own library card.
“This year, over half of my students received a new library card, opening up a world of wonderful literature and resources to them,” said Shelley Schoeneck, kindergarten teacher at McKinley Elementary School.
“The kindergarten staff is grateful for the partnership we have been able to share with the Fergus Falls Public Library,” shared Schoeneck.
