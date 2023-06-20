When it all comes down to it, it’s a question of responsibility. Assuming that a business or store is properly maintaining their parking lot and frontage road if it is on private property is something that must be done.
One might assume that there are city statutes or laws that require a certain level of maintenance for commercial properties within its jurisdiction in city limits.
In researching, it appears it’s up to the individual businesses to maintain their lots and any frontage roads that are on private property.
According to City of Fergus Falls Communication Director Jean Bowman, the city has no regulations related to private parking lots.
“If a customer feels a lot is in horrible shape, they should discontinue visiting that retailer. If there were a legal issue, this would be a civil case between the customer and the business,” stated Bowman.
Bowman said the only exception to this would be the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) laws.
Recently, Daily Journal Media learned that a woman fell in a parking lot of a local retail store in Fergus Falls a while back and broke her whole face open and busted her glasses in an incident.
Despite the failure of commercial businesses and retail stores to maintain a safe parking area, accidents and mishaps can and still do happen.
Most businesses voluntarily perform regular inspections identifying problem areas where potholes or cracks have formed.
Regular inspections do take place at most retail stores, however, as winter turns to spring, some potholes or indentations or cracks can take time to form.
In extreme cases, the owner of a lot may be negligent if the parking lot anomaly has been present for a significant period of time.
The Americans with Disabilities Act, Title III states, “Compliance guarantees persons with disabilities are provided accommodations and access equal to, or similar to, the general public into commercial facilities and areas of public accommodation. These standards are enforceable under civil rights law, meaning a person is able to file a lawsuit if he/she has 'reasonable grounds'' for believing that discrimination has occurred, rather than filing a grievance after the fact. A civil lawsuit can be filed with penalties of up to $100,000 imposed per offense.”
If a lot owner is not sure if they are compliant with maintenance operations or ADA compliance you can contact the U.S. Department of Justice ADA Information Line. 800-514-0301 or a local private contractor.
