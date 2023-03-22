A Fergus Falls men’s chorus will be singing numerous songs from different musicals at a show in Fergus. Hearts O Lakes Harmony sings in the barbershop style, which is very unique among styles of singing.
According to Norm Floden, the baritone leader of the group: “Barbershop is sung a cappella which means they are without instruments.” Barbershop a cappella began in the 1700’s in England, when people would gather around to get their haircuts. The barbershops were normally social gathering posts where people would be able to meet and socialize with one another.
Floden mentioned, “As people were waiting around, they began singing in this style.” The first mention of barbershop was by Samuel Pepys, an eighteenth century English politician who wrote of “barbershop music” in his diaries.
People have kept this tradition alive up to the present day. In the late 1800’s in America, the African American community carried on the tradition and began singing in four part harmony in barbershops. In the early 1900’s, the popularity of the style continued to grow; groups such as the Haydn Quartet and the Peerless Quartet were formed. Tunes like “Sweet Adeline” and “Shine on, Harvest Moon” came to be a cappella hits. Although eclipsed by the jazz age of the 1920’s, barbershop music revived in the 1930’s and 40’s.
Barbershop societies began forming around this time that continue to the present. Floden mentioned one such society, “The Society for Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America was founded in 1938 later became known as the Barbershop Harmony Society.” Furthermore, he commented that: “The Fergus Falls chapter was founded in the late 1960’s.” Heart O Lakes Harmony carries on this musical tradition and in 2006 they merged with the Detroit Lakes Skipper’s Chorus.
Barbershop style consists, as previously mentioned, in four part harmony and is sung without instruments known as a cappella. The four voice parts are composed of: a lead, a tenor, a baritone and a bass. The lead singer normally leads the group and sings the melody. Next, the tenor sings the musical lines above the lead, but harmonizes. The baritone, similar to the tenor, also harmonizes, but the melody is below the lead. Finally, the bass carries the lowest notes of the four parts and must possess quite a low voice to be able to reach those low notes. While the barbershop quartet consists of four people, there are also barbershop choruses. In these groups like Hearts O Lakes Harmony, multiple people sing the same part, however it still remains a four part harmony simply with more people involved. One of the characteristics that makes this style unique is its close harmonies, when done skillfully it can produce rich overtones. These overtones are normally octaves and fifths, which create a mellifluous sound to the ear.
Hearts O Lakes Harmony will be performing songs from musicals such as Les Miserables, the Lion King, the Music Man and Fiddler on the Roof. There are 25 active members and Floden mentioned, “If anyone would like to join the group and wants to sing in practice, to come and join.” The concert they will be performing is called “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Broadway” and it is on Mar. 31 at 7:30 p.m., at the Center for the Arts. Through quartets and choruses like Hearts O Lakes Harmony, the melodious barbershop tradition will live on.