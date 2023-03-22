Tickets

Tickets are available for the Mar. 31 show. 

 Todd Baumer Daily Journal Media

A Fergus Falls men’s chorus will be singing numerous songs from different musicals at a show in Fergus. Hearts O Lakes Harmony sings in the barbershop style, which is very unique among styles of singing.



