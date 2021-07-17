Tonic Sol-fa is a groundbreaking a cappella ensemble based in Minnesota. They are in a constant state of development since the formation of the group two decades ago. Tonic Sol-fa is one of the leading forces in vocal music with Emmy Award winning arrangements and compositions selling in the multimillion arena.
Tonic Sol-fa will be appearing live in concert at Kirkbride Park Sunday at 6 p.m. as part of A Center for the Arts’ (AC4TA) summer concert series. Michael Burgraff of AC4TA has a long-standing relationship with the group, as they are the second most worked with group in his career.
“I have known them for 20 years and keep hiring them because they are great and stay relevant, but mostly because they are very nice people!” he shared.
Tickets for the concert are available at fergusarts.org at $10 for adults and $5 for youth with children ages 6 and under free. Family pricing is also available. Concertgoers are required to provide their own seating for the summer concert series.
