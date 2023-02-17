Former Rep. Bud Nornes, of Fergus Falls, has reason to celebrate. First being a business owner, then serving on Fergus Falls School Board and finally serving the former District 8A in the Minnesota Legislature before he decided to retire in 2020.
Prior to his time in the legislature, Nornes served 12 years on the Fergus Falls School Board from 1984 to 1996.
Nornes grew up in Fertile and graduated from Fertile High School in 1961. He began studying at Brown College and graduated with a degree in radio broadcasting.
Nornes took his first radio broadcast position in the spring of 1962 at KTRF Radio in Thief River Falls station shortly after graduation.
“In those days radio jobs were hard to find, you were very lucky to find one and I made $75 a week,” said Nornes.
Shortly thereafter, Nornes and his wife settled in Mitchell, S.D. where he worked at a TV and radio station.
“KORN were the call letters. Both on the radio and TV. The TV’s what I primarily did. I went from radio to TV, I was the program director for the TV station … I also did some on-air work. I was the noon market (farm markets) reporter. On Saturdays I was the weatherman. It was quite an experience,” said Nornes.
He worked for over 30 years in radio and television and also owned and hosted various shows on KJJK AM/FM radio stations in Fergus Falls.
Nornes said they eventually decided to move to Fergus Falls in 1966 and worked for what was then KOTE Radio. With more experience he said he was actually given the choice to work in St. Cloud, Alexandria, or in Fergus Falls. The manager at the time, Otto Kort, drove to Aberdeen, S.D. to interview Nornes for the position.
Nornes related how he eventually wound up owning his own radio station.
“I was looking for an opportunity, as I had been there since the mid 1960’s, I raised some money, bought some stock along with partner Larry Dorn. Later in the 1980’s I formed my own corporation and was able to buy the whole place. We were building a station that was getting more and more recognition,” said Nornes.
Then after a few years of being involved with the radio stations along with the school board, Nornes decided to run for the state legislature.
Eventually the decision was made to sell the stations to Jerry Pappenfus of Winona. Nornes remembered it as a turbulent time, going from being a radio station owner to serving in the legislature.
“It was big. I left a lot of good friends and employees that I worked with everyday to go down and work with a bunch of people I didn’t know. There were a lot of new things ahead of me,” said Nornes, referring to the transition. “I remember my secretary at the time, Joanne Miller, as this was all transitioning, she said to me, ‘Things will never be the same.' I wasn’t sure what she meant by that, but it was a strange thing driving down the highway and leaving that all behind.”
After being elected to the legislature for what was then District 8A, in 1996, he served twelve terms for a grand total of 23 years.
Nornes said education was always a big priority, from serving on committees for Early Childhood, K-12. He also chaired the Higher Education committee.
Nornes reflected on what he had accomplished during his time in the legislature: “I didn't have an agenda other than I wanted to represent this area the best I could and deal with the issues as they came up and primarily focusing on my area, not necessarily the whole state or beyond. So I think I've been able to do that pretty well over the years."
Nornes formally announced that he was stepping down as a legislator, with the 2020 session being his last. He stated in an interview at the time “that someone else should take the reins."
“Well, I have given it a lot of thought as to the future and whether or not I would be seeking another term and I've come to the conclusion that I think it's time to let somebody else step in and take over. I felt just really comfortable saying that. So that's really what I'm talking about. I'm not going to be on the ballot in November.”
Nornes wasn’t the only one in his family that served in the legislature. His Great Grandfather, Ole I. Opdahl served from 1905 to 1907 serving Freeborn County in what was then District 09.
For leisure activities, Nornes used to play the trombone, but enjoys playing piano and even owns three different pianos, from a baby grand to an electronic piano and a spinet piano. Nornes also collects guitars.
One of the things Nornes and his wife, Joyce have enjoyed on the side, is camping in their R.V. around the country.
Friends and family are giving Nornes a delayed retirement party on Mar. 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fergus Falls VFW. Nornes’s daughter, Tammy Anderson said even though he retired in 2020, due to the pandemic, the party was delayed until this year.