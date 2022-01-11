WATER STORIES: Otter Tail County is asking residents to share their stories and perspective about water in preperation for the traveling exhibit "We Are Water MN" coming to Fergus Falls Aug. 18-Oct. 10.
The traveling exhibit titled “We Are Water MN” will be coming to Otter Tail County (OTC), hosted at the Fergus Falls Public Library from Aug. 16-Oct. 10. The goal of the project is to showcase the different relationships Minnesotans have with water through public programming, events and a water-themed exhibit.
To prepare for the community-led exhibit, OTC is asking for residents to share their stories.
“We want to hear diverse voices throughout the county and listen to your water stories,” said Chris LeClair, co-chair of the project, in a recent release. “These stories and your engagement are what makes the project unique to us in Otter Tail County. We encourage everyone to take part and tell your stories of why water is so important.”
Whether someone is a farmer, resort or lake cabin owner, angler, faith leader, artist, student, conservationist or anything between, all are invited to share their perspectives with OTC.
