Ryan Jacobson, a Thrivent financial representative, had a well-established location when he began his endeavors in 2019. Located in a strip mall on the 1400 block of College Way in Fergus Falls, Jacobson was comfortable in his office and his clients knew exactly where to find him.
But after a business change, Jacobson saw his office space disappear and a search for a new workspace went to the top of his list.
“When it first happened I was caught off guard and had to work from home for a month while I was looking for a good fit for my practice,” Jacobson said.
After a while, Jacobson found the perfect home for his office as he moved into a building owned by another Thrivent representative JP Stender.
Located at 120 S. Vine St. in Fergus Falls, Jacobson found himself lucky to move into the new location.
“JP was gracious enough to offer space in his building and so far I feel it has been a good fit. The new office is a very friendly and professional space. It is well thought out and gives the clients a good experience when they enter,” Jacobson said.
Not only was the office nice, but Jacobson also found it to be a perk to work next to another Thrivent partner as it has allowed the licensed financial associate to get a different viewpoint and tap into a wealth of knowledge that his colleague has.
“It has given me the chance to expand how and what I can offer my clients,” Jacobson added.
Jacobson began his career in finance as a student at Alexandria Community and Technical College majoring in finance and credit. After completing his degree, Jacobson worked in the banking industry in a variety of roles including teller and mortgage lender before making the move to investments with Thrivent in 2019.
Jacobson enjoys working with his clients as Thrivent allows him to meet multiple needs for them.
“We don’t just offer one or the other when it comes to investments and insurance products. We can also work with our clients in a variety of ways; from being product or needs-based to full financial planning and everything in between. I am also able to work with those that are of Medicare age,” Jacobson said.
