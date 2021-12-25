Every once in a while there are people who truly go the extra mile.
Maybe they go above and beyond at work. Maybe they are the coach who inspires even the parents. Maybe they are the co-worker that brightens everyone’s day. Maybe they are the public servant who show outstanding compassion.
There are so many other examples of amazing people who make the world a better place.
Of course, it’s important to thank those people every day, but another way to recognize those admirable people is to nominate them for the annual “Citizen of the Year” award.
This will be the Daily Journal’s third year recognizing a “Citizen of the Year” and the Daily Journal wants readers to nominate the special people who make a difference in the community.
The very first “Citizen of the Year” was Gary Spies, who was recognized for his contributions to Fergus Falls and the surrounding area. In 2021, the Daily Journal recognized all area health care workers as “Citizens of the Year” because of their continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.
Now through Jan. 31, nominations are being accepted on the Daily Journal website for the 2022 “Citizen of the Year.”
The chosen individual will be recognized in the Daily Journal’s annual Progress edition and will be featured in a Progress article.
“Lakes area citizens are what makes this a great place to live and raise a family,” shared Daily Journal publisher, Ken Harty. “Our residents are some of the most generous and giving people and it is important to recognize those who go above and beyond both in terms of volunteering and philanthropy.”
There are no rules or criteria for nomination. Just jump onto the Daily Journal website and provide an explanation of how a particular person stands out and why they deserve special recognition.
“Each year I am amazed at what some of the nominees do on a daily basis to make the world a better place,” said Harty. “They are certainly a better human being than I am and I always look forward to recognizing their efforts.”
