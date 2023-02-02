FARM WOMEN

Circa 2002: back row, left to right: Harriet Fronning, Dalton; Betty Schroeder, Fergus Falls; Joyce Evavold, Ashby; Sandy Kvern, Fergus Falls; Delores Peterson, Underwood; Joanne Viger, Fergus Falls; Wanda Haught, Foxhome.

Front row, left to right: Donna Johnson, Pelican Rapids; Mary Nelson, Battle Lake; Betty Boen, Pelican Rapids; Karen Larsen, Rothsay; Val Fick, Ashby; Darla Marty, Fergus Falls.

It started out small but became a very active group that met regularly in the area. The Farm Women Club was founded with the goal of getting together to appreciate and celebrate farm women and their achievements.



