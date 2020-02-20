Gerald “Gerry” Bremel is one gentleman who has his feet on the ground when it comes to repairing shoes.
Gerry has opened his 4th Generation Shoe & Leather Repair at 1212 Water Plant Road on the northeast side of Fergus Falls. The shop will be open on Mondays from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A 44-year veteran of work in the electrical utility field, Gerry has trained himself in a craft that many have known experience with — cobbling.
There was a time in America, about 70 years ago, when the United States was home to about 40,000 shops that did cobbling work. A shoe cobbler is someone who specializes in repairing shoes. Cobblers have been working with shoes for centuries, and cobbling is one of the oldest professions in the world. That number has dropped off to 6,500 cobblers today.
In opening up his own shop Gerry, who moved to Fergus Falls a decade ago, is carrying on a family tradition that began in Germany back in 1860 with shoemaker Michael Bremel. When Gerry’s grandpa, Henry moved to Randall, nine miles northwest of Little Falls in 1917, he made his living repairing shoes and harnesses. The tradition was picked up by Gerry’s father, Richard, after the Second World War when he took over his dad’s business. By this time the business was selling shoes and clothing in addition to repairing shoes, harnesses, horse tack and canvas. Since it was a family-run business, Gerry was expected to help in the store which he began doing in the first grade. In 1967, Gerry got his first training from his dad in cobbling. Because his dad was so busy in the store and with shoe repair he depended on Gerry for canvas work. Before long he was hooked on the work and continued to learn his craft through his junior high, senior high and college years. In 2010, when the man who ran the shoe repair shop in Fergus Falls died, Gerry ran the shop for several months.
A couple of years back, Gerry was asked by the Lake Region Pioneer Threshing Association to demonstrate the fading art of cobbling at their September show in 2019. The association had received a donation of shoe repair equipment and materials from the family of Charlie Olesen, who had a shop in Hoffman. It was their hope that Gerry would use the equipment to demonstrate his craft in an old-time working cobbler’s shop on the threshing grounds. When they got the green light from Gerry they added a work cobbler shoe to the museum building.
During the three-day show in Dalton (and for several days thereafter) Gerry repaired dozens of pairs of shoes as well as some belting and tie-down straps. The main repairs he did were new soles and heels and stitching seams that had become worn or let loose.
During the show Gerry fielded a lot of questions and talked with the older set who remembered the days when it was a common practice to have shoes repaired.
“With most cobblers retiring and fewer individuals apprenticing, the shortage of quality cobblers will only continue,” Gerry said. “Shoe repair shops and cobblers are disappearing quickly, especially with the “throw away” quality of much of what is on the market today.”
Gerry is not alone in his appreciation of a good pair of shoes.
“There is still a lot of high-quality footwear that is expensive and people like to repair those when it makes sense,” Gerry said.
Gerry is opening his shop in Fergus Falls with the help of Greater Fergus Falls.
“As our economy evolves, we are seeing more and more niche businesses, like Mr. Bremel’s open in our community,” Greater Fergus Falls CEO Annie Deckert said.
Gerry’s business can be found on Facebook.
