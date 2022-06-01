Life is in full flower in area lakes. As local waters that have hovered at around 39-degrees Fahrenheit throughout our coldest months slowly tick the mercury upwards, the animals and fish that call our lakes and rivers home awaken and drastically shift their behavior.
For those who pay close attention to local streams and rivers is a glimpse of a harbinger of summer rushing up the waterways in big numbers. As water temperature rise, fish of all species migrate upstream in search of suitable spawning grounds.
The white sucker is one of the most common fish in Minnesota and is one of the first to thread its way upstream towards the spawning grounds – dozens of dark shadows collected beneath bridges and in shallow waterways in early spring is likely white suckers.
Largemouth bass can be seen schooling next to suckers as they begin to move their way onto shallow gravel flats and awakening pencil reed beds.
When the water hits the 58-degrees, however, is when the behemoths appear: the common carp.
The carp is a fish with one of the most controversial histories in the United States, where a mainstream sentiment can be best described as a general distaste for the fish.
While widely lauded throughout Europe for both their table quality and proven sport on hook-and-line, the fish also enjoys a legendary status throughout much of Asia, being revered by much of China and Japan and being seen to embody ideals such as strength, determination and honor.
The benefits for importing carp were urgently championed by Europeans hailing from countries with favorable views concerning the fish, and these influential voices matched with the depletion of native fish stocks due to exponential growth in industry and land development eventually led to President Ulysses S. Grant establishing a fish commission that would embrace imported German carp as solution to an escalating environmental calamity.
The Midwest received its first shipment of the fish in 1880, and from a hatchery in Madison, Wisconsin, they made their way to prominent citizens who had lobbied for the importation of the fish and to a selection of burgeoning commercial operations.
By 1883, carp were being caught by anglers in the Mississippi River, and when asked if they had been intentionally introduced into the local waters, officials surrounding the highly regulated and private stocking program responded that the fish were “… too highly valued to experiment with by putting them in public waters.”
The Mississippi River and it’s intricate system of deep channels and innumerable tributaries proved to be a boon for the newly-introduced species; vegetable matter and insect larvae make up much of its diet, and the rich ecosystem provided everything the carp needed to thrive. By 1884, nearly half a million pounds of carp were netted in the upper Mississippi River.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) describes the common carp as one of the most damaging aquatic invasive species in the state due to its severe impact on shallow lakes and wetlands, something Minnesota has a lot of. The DNR lists the fish as a regulated invasive species, meaning that while carp may be caught and released back into the same water body, release into any other area is strictly prohibited.
Carp are designed by nature to forage on lakebeds for food, damaging shallowly rooted aquatic plants and increasing water turbidity, which in turn negatively impacts waterfowl and fish. Carp also release phosphorous into the delicate wetland ecosystems they are found, resulting in an increased rate of algae blooms that can have devastating repercussions.
The nonnative fish has certainly proven harmful in the areas it is now established, and there are a many measures state agencies have taken to mitigate the impact of the carp, ranging from mass poisonings to widespread trapping programs.
One way that locals can contribute in helping to limit the damage these fish incur on our precious lakes and wetlands doesn’t require any chemicals, is relatively cheap and is downright fun to do: bow fishing.
While still a relatively new sport when compared to traditions such as hook-and-line fishing and hunting, bow fishing is experiencing a surge of popularity due to its low cost and the widespread availability of a hard-fighting target, the common carp.
Pages can be written about proper technique, preferred gear and the intricacies of water refraction – all one needs to get out on the water, however, is a bow fishing reel and line (AMS makes an excellent one), a cheap bow and a bow-fishing arrow.
Pair this gear with a pair of polarized sunglasses, and you are a certified bow fisher. Bow fisherman are encouraged to remember to buy a fishing license and properly dispose of the fish harvested – they make excellent fertilizer for garden beds and food plots, or they can be processed and used in the kitchen.
The finer details on where one can take part in this fun activity can be found at dnr.state.mn.us/.