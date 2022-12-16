It’s a hot button issue, even during the last election cycle. There are 100 miles of streets in the Fergus Falls city system, in a variety of conditions. The lifespan of a street is about 40 years and preservation is a priority for the city.
City engineer Brian Yavarow said it is constantly being maintained.
“Ideally seal coating occurs about nine times (with a given roadway), while mill and overlays happen twice based on availability of funding. These things help maintain the street, so it has the greatest potential to reach its maximum lifespan,” said Yavarow.
Yavarow also stated that to maximize efficiency, there is an annual, rotating policy and schedule of street maintenance work in each ward. 2022 was Ward Two, 2023 is Ward Three, 2024 is Ward One, 2025 is Ward Four. Also, this is different from filling potholes and cracks. Those are done by the public works staff on a regular basis as needed.
Street maintenance is prioritized based on many factors including the pavement condition, the degree to which a road is a primary road/high daily use, pavement age, funding and various engineering factors (such as subsurface utilities).
Yavarow mentions if there is a known utility issue, this repair happens before the street maintenance.
“There is nothing subjective about this. Staff use engineering tools to evaluate each of those criteria (ICON Pavement Management System, Street Inventory Spreadsheet and GIS Mapping). This is an annual process, done in the late fall. Once the assessment is done, staff begin their field work – visiting every site to further prioritize and rank those with the greatest need,” said Yavarow.
So with all that said, realistically, how many roads can be completed in one season?
Yavarow states this varies every year depending on the budget and the previously mentioned priorities that are taken into consideration.
“We spend nearly twice as much on mill and overlay as we do on seal coating. Our engineering staff is constantly in this cycle on several projects at a time. With a limited window of time to get street maintenance done (given winter), the goal is to be ready to start projects early in the spring,” said Yavarow.
What’s next? First the estimated cost of the project is included in the budget presentation (typically given in September to City Council), this follows budget approval, then project design, bid advertising (timeline according to the competitive bidding laws of MN), the bid opening then takes place (done in a public setting), city staff then reviews the bids to determine they meet the project requirements, then the lowest responsible bidder is recommended to the city council, who then in turn approves. The bid is then awarded by council with contracts finalized.
Yavarow said that once all post-bid documents, such as bonds and insurance, are furnished by the contractor and approved by the city, the contractor is generally approved to begin the work.
He says sometimes however, that in efforts to receive the most favorable bid prices, the city will, at times, allow completion flexibility if the process doesn’t adversely impact the businesses and residents.
“For example, we might require the work to be completed within 30-days once the contractor starts, however, the work must be completed by 'X' date in the fall. This type of flexibility allows for the contractor to schedule their resources accordingly and sometimes is a reflection of the contractors bid pricing,” said Yavarow.