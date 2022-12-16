ROAD WORK

Roadwork in Fergus Falls in the the summer of 2019.

 JAMES ALLEN | DAILY JOURNAL

It’s a hot button issue, even during the last election cycle. There are 100 miles of streets in the Fergus Falls city system, in a variety of conditions. The lifespan of a street is about 40 years and preservation is a priority for the city.



