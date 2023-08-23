Citizens of the Year

Ann and Buzz Lundeen have been serving the Otter Tail County area in a very unassuming way for decades. 

 Heather Kantrud | Daily Journal Media

To sit and talk with Buzz and Ann Lundeen, is to sit in the company of genuinely caring people whose love and dedication to each other and the Otter Tail County area is certainly evident. 



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?