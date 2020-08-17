Service industries were hit hard by Minnesota’s March business closures, with no way to adapt to curb-side pick-up or delivery systems. Many, like salons, relied on sales of gift cards and products to help get them through the two and a half months they were to remain shuttered and Jenny Johnson, co-owner of Salon Tru & Day Spa alongside Joslyn Peters, says, “... a lot of people, when we weren’t open, bought gift cards or emailed us to buy product while we weren’t open, so I think people really consciously tried to help keep our business going and that was really a nice thing that we found from the community.”
Salons were able to reopen on June 1 but like most other businesses are limited to 50% capacity. As a result, Salon Tru & Day Spa is only operating with half its staff at any given time and to account for the square footage of the business, clients have to wait outside for their stylists to come get them, either in their cars or on a bench by the door. Clients have been afraid to return, though, especially due to the steps the salon has taken to ensure their safety.
“I’ve had quite a few people thank us for the extra steps that we take, like sanitizing coming in, taking our temperatures, because they go above and beyond what the state requires us to do, just for the safety of my staff and the guests that are in there so they can feel comfortable while they’re in there,” Johnson says. In addition to the temperature checks and hand sanitizing, work spaces are also carefully sanitized between appointments, the mask mandate is enforced and everything that gets touched by anybody is sanitized. “We sanitize everything where everybody’s been, so if you sit in a dryer chair we immediately sanitize it. When you get your hair shampooed, after you get up, we sanitize the bowl and we sanitize the chair. We sanitize our stations between every person, our chairs, the products we’ve touched, the product’s we’ve used, we wipe the bottles down in between people.”
They’ve also stopped doing beverage service and, for a while, weren’t blow drying hair. “The recommendation at the time was to reduce the amount of contact with people,” Johnson says, although with the mask mandate and strict cleaning routines, they’ve felt more comfortable including blow drying as a service again.
The mask mandate hasn’t inhibited the hair stylists, either. Although there were some weeks where they had to adapt to cutting hair with clients wearing masks, Johnson says it’s become normal now and she has no problem working around them. For men’s haircuts when they might work on sideburns, she simply asks clients to hold the mask in place while she works on that specific area. Otherwise, she hasn’t found any need to ask clients to move or take off their masks.
Salon Tru & Day Spa is also now on the app Pocket Salon, which allows clients to book appointments, pay for services, buy products and check in on arrival. “We launched an app that goes with our booking system so people can do things on there if they feel like, they can actually pay right on there if they don’t want to touch anything,” Johnson says.
Despite all the changes, clients and staff have been adapting. “Everybody’s had to make concessions with the time they’re working and people have been really understanding, clients and our staff, for all the changes we’ve had to do,” Johnson says. “I don’t see us being able to go back to a normal schedule any time soon, and so we’re lucky that people can just have continued patience until we get through it.”
