This year marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. An event that catapulted the United States into World War II, as the following day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his famous speech during a joint session of Congress. Just over 30 minutes after his remarks, Congress declared war on Japan. The speech was broadcasted live on the radio with an estimated 81% of Americans listening in.
The attack itself began just before 8 a.m. on a calm Sunday morning. Three hundred fifty-three Imperial Japanese aircrafts spearheaded the attack, as they came in two waves from six aircraft carriers. They certainly caught the base off guard, destroying 188 U.S. aircrafts, taking 2,403 lives and wounding 1,178. Of the eight U.S. Navy battleships that were at Pearl Harbor, all eight were damaged and four were sunk. All but one of them (USS Arizona) were later raised and six were returned to service to fight in the war.
Japan used the attack on Pearl Harbor, along with other smaller coordinated attacks that day, as a preventive action to prevent the U.S. Pacific Fleet from interfering with its planned military actions in Southeast Asia. The attack, which lasted around 90 minutes, certainly did cripple the Pacific Fleet, but the Japanese elected to not attack some of the important base installations. The power station, dry dock, shipyard, maintenance and headquarters, amongst a few others were not attacked, which helped Pearl Harbor rebound. There had been some discussion amongst Japanese officers of a third wave of attacks, but ultimately they decided not to.
In the wake of the attack, 15 Medals of Honor, 51 Navy Crosses, 53 Silver Stars, four Navy and Marine Corps Medals, one Distinguished Flying Cross, four Distinguished Service Crosses, one Distinguished Service Medal, and three Bronze Star Medals were awarded to the American servicemen who distinguished themselves in combat at Pearl Harbor.
Today, you can visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, where thousands of tourists flock to each year. The site includes the USS Arizona Memorial, the USS Utah Memorial, the USS Oklahoma Memorial, six chief petty officer bungalows on Ford Island, mooring quays F6, F7 and F8, which formed part of Battleship Row, and the visitor center at Halawa Landing. This year and every year, we remember the attacks on Pearl Harbor. Dec. 7, 1941, a date which does live in infamy.
(Bonus link to 10 min video on the USS Arizona Relics Program.)
