At a Rotary meeting, former Fergus Falls principal, Dean Monke, a Noon Rotarian, mentioned the services provided by school nurses and the food service director, especially during the pandemic. The Noon Rotary Club’s Board of Directors determined that it would be appropriate to acknowledge their service to the community’s students in order to ensure their tireless efforts were appreciated and not overlooked.
Noon Rotary approached Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer, who got on board with the idea. “The past 18 months have given us a real understanding of just how vital nurses and health care workers are to the well-being of a community,” he shared. “Thank you to those individuals who have dedicated their careers to ensuring our students stay healthy!” Schierer signed a proclamation declaring June 9, School Nurses Day in Fergus Falls.
Five individuals were honored on June 9. School District 544’s school nurses — Mandy Ellison, Lori Jensen, and Jennifer Kohorst — along with the district’s food services director, Lance Wells. Hillcrest Academy’s Rachel Venberg was also honored as a school nurse. The individuals were named Paul Harris Fellows, meaning $1,000 was donated to the Rotary Foundation in their individual names. Since the recognition was established in 1957, the Noon Rotary in Fergus Falls has named over 140 Paul Harris Fellows. Since its inception in 1921, area members have given nearly $300,000 in donations to the Rotary Foundation.
In addition to becoming Paul Harris Fellows, Ellison, Jensen, Kohorst, Wells and Venberg were presented with a certificate, lapel pin, medallion, and $100 in Fergus Falls Bucks.
“Their work is not usually in the public eye but they are relied upon every day of the school year by students, parents and teachers to attend to an ill or injured student,” stated Noon Rotary president, Anthony Norden in a release. Expressing gratitude to all food service staff and school nurses in addition to the four honored on Wednesday.
