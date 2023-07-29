From 1988 until 1998, if an event took place in Fergus Falls, Lake Region Television was likely recording it to air on their public access channel. Sharing sports, local shows, school events and specials was a way the town could stay connected.
Before technology advanced to where it is today, recording wasn’t something readily available to the general public. Without live streaming online, social media feeds and digital cameras, it wasn't always possible to preserve happenings to share or enjoy later.
Local television was a link between the community events and people in their homes. Charles Grunewald, owner of Lake Region Television, said he knew how much people liked seeing local content on television and he saw providing that service as his way to give back to the community. “Basically anything noteworthy that went on in town and in the lakes area, we got on tape,” Charles explained.
Along with his son John, Charles aired festivals, fairs, parades, and it is all recorded and saved on S-VHS tapes. A sports show by Craig Olson, a gardening show and a cooking show were also part of the line up. In between shows, commercials of beloved Fergus Falls businesses from the past, like Thomas Kao Chinese Restaurant.
The station proved to be mentorship for creative kids in the community, too. The staff was teaching them about recording and production. To keep money coming in so the station could continue to provide content, videos were produced for outside clients and commercials aired on bigger networks. Receiving sponsorships from local businesses and individuals also made the station able to keep bringing programming into the homes of local residents.
After 10 years, the city took over the local station. Charles still has all of the archived footage taken during his time of covering and bringing Fergus Falls local coverage.
With around 1,000 tapes worth of footage spanning over a decade, Charles is happy to have some help with making sure it is preserved. Bruce Fuhrman offered space for storing the many pallets of containers the tapes are stored in. Jim Francis, with PEG Access, is tasked with transferring to digital format.
Francis explained that the conversion is a big job. Moving the footage to a hard drive in both widescreen and the full screen it was originally shot in, will take time and organization. Experiencing such a feat is something Francis has experience with. An ex-senator brought in 400 tapes at one time. “With four computers running everyday, from 11-7, it took six months to finish," said Francis. So the 10 years of footage will be a project in itself.
Once complete, the footage will be cataloged and stored for generations to enjoy.
Making all of it available to the community is something Charles is eager to get done: “It’s 10 years of history for Fergus Falls and the lakes area. There’s a big story here.”
