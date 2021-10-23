“I knew in my gut,” said Margie Gettel, recalling the day she discovered a lump on her breast. “I just knew.”
One week later, on Feb. 21, 2010, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 48 years old at the time.
Two and a half months prior to discovering the lump, she had received a clean mammogram and had an excellent physical.
Still, she faithfully did self-breast exams and knew something about the lump was usual.
Within the first week of finding the lump, she was able to see her OBGYN, have an ultrasound and a biopsy.
“I was, at that point, pretty much at ease because I thought ‘OK they’re addressing this right away,’” she recalled.
She was diagnosed with an aggressive type of breast cancer; invasive lobular carcinoma.
“The way that it was all handled was so kind,” said Gettel. “It’s the scariest time in your life, but I couldn’t have asked for a better team here, and I did it all here in Fergus.”
The process continued to move quickly for Gettel. She had surgery less than a month after discovering the tumor.
“When they did the surgery, that cancer had already moved from the right breast into the left breast,” she said. “So it was that aggressive. Keeping in mind that I had a clean mammogram two and a half months prior.”
Because of her experience she is an advocate for regular self-exams and encourages women to get to know their breasts. “If you don’t know how to do (a self-exam), talk to your doctor, talk to your nurse, they will teach you, and that’s how I learned.”
Two weeks after Gettel’s surgery she started chemotherapy.
“The beauty of it all being very very fast was I didn’t have time to think,” she explained. “I didn’t have to get scared, I mean I just knew that this was serious and that I needed to do it.”
She expressed her gratitude for the doctors in Fergus Falls and the care she received, “I got to do everything from my first visit with my doctor, to the biopsy was done here, to the surgery was done here, to the chemo was done here — everything was done here,” she said. “For me, it was a huge blessing because I can, quite frankly, tell you after having a chemotherapy treatment, you don’t feel like driving or having somebody drive you. You’re tired, you’re exhausted.”
After treatment and years of medication, Gettel’s cancer is gone. She says she feels blessed and fortunate to be cured and cancer-free and she recently had her 60th birthday, “I have no problem telling people that,” she laughed, “because, quite frankly, I didn’t think I was going to see 60.”
Gettel shared that she never felt like she was given a death sentence. “I always felt that there was a reason that this happened, and we’re all given challenges in our life and how you react to it and how you let others see you react to it is more important than anything.”
She feels fortunate to have had a great team of doctors, wonderful family support, faith, friends and people in the community helping her get through her journey with cancer. “In some ways it’s been a blessing,” she explained.
She expressed that she has more empathy for others after her experience and is able to talk with other cancer patients who may be struggling. “It’s been a good thing for me, as a human.”
She has also been asked to present at different events, such as Pretty in Pink night at the cancer center in Fergus Falls. She told the story of how she attended the Pretty in Pink event a year before her diagnosis to present with Mary Kay cosmetics. She didn’t know that she would be attending the event in the years to come as a survivor and receiving support from all the women she met there.
“Sure, I got cancer,” she said, “I got a lump, they removed it, but man ... look what I gained from it … and that’s what I mean it’s a blessing.”
Gettel looks at every day as something new, as something to conquer. “I’m a fighter, I’m a warrior,” she shared, “but I’m a different kind of warrior. I’m the kind of warrior that looks at something and I smile at it. I smile at it now and figure it’s another challenge, it’s another day and I’m just grateful.”