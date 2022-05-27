Humans need exercise. If they don’t get it, they become “chubby”. DOGS, it’s up to you to save them! First of all, allow your human to tether themselves to you to keep them from wandering off or running away. Your human will probably need breaks so please be considerate and allow them to stop and sniff often. Bark frequently. Humans have short attention spans. When you go to the bathroom, walk away. If you have trained your human correctly, they will pick it up and this is good aerobic exercise for them. Do not allow your human to shorten the walk and be lazy. Sit in protest if you must. Once you return home, allow your human to remove their tether, then lick their face many times. This is positive reinforcement for a job well done.
And if there are humans out there who are in need of extra exercise this summer, the four-legged inhabitants of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County would like to invite you to become a regular shelter volunteer so they can teach you the proper way to walk on a leash! Volunteers must be 16 years of age, or accompanied by an adult. All prospective volunteers need to complete an application and a 30-minute orientation session. Working with shelter animals can be a good lesson for your children on how to give back to their community and also help teach them the importance of being a nurturing, responsible pet owner. Some people love to walk the dogs, or throw a ball to them in our fenced yard. Some prefer to have a kitten purr quietly on their lap. Others prefer to do yard work or maintenance that isn’t directly associated with the animals and we need your help with that too. And beyond exercise, did I mention that being a shelter volunteer can also greatly benefit your mental health?
It’s scientifically proven that spending time with animals helps lower your stress levels and blood pressure and it’s a “feel good thing” for both you and the animals. Kennel stress is very real and often changes the behavior of a dog or cat. When confined for an extended period of time, they can become timid, aggressive or destructive even if that is not typical for them. Having human interaction is critical to the well-being of shelter animals and as they are socialized, you will slowly see their true, fun-loving personalities emerge. Making them shine, makes them more adoptable. For more information on becoming one of our valued volunteers, stop by or call the shelter at 218-739-3494.
