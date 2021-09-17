Dogs everywhere are leaping for joy as we celebrate the official opening of Higgins Dog Park in Fergus Falls. The dream of many officially came true this summer, thanks in large part to a generous land donation from the Adams family, designated for a community betterment project.City leaders proudly named the park after the Adams’ family beloved pup, Higgins. With a 1-acre gated area for larger breeds and a 0.3-acre plot generally intended for smaller breeds,this park is a place you will want to bring your pups to play all year long!More amenities, such as an agility area, are planned for future installments.
And of course, with all privileges comes responsibility. There is a sign in front of the dog park that covers all of the general rules and guidelines for use of the park and we ask that you take a few minutes to familiarize yourself with those rules prior to bringing your dogs there. The dog park is divided into two areas primarily to separate dogs based on personality type, rather than size and, of course, owners are to supervise their dogs at all times. Two very important park rules require all dogs to be current on vaccines, dewormed and wearing ID tags. If the dog’s owner is a resident of the city of Fergus Falls they must also have a current city issued license. Additionally, park rules require that all owners pick up and dispose of animal feces in the trash receptacles provided. This is critical to help control the spread of disease and ensure a clean and healthy environment for all who visit the park. Please be respectful of this green space so we can all enjoy playing with our furry friends!
Higgins Dog Park is located at 715 E Channing Ave in Fergus Falls and is open for playtime from 6 a.m – 10:30 pm daily.This project could not have been completed without the help of Tami Revering and Chelsea Beilhartz, the support of Mayor Ben Schierer, the City of Fergus Falls and area residents who donated to the financial goals that were set for the park.For more information, visit Higgins Dog Park on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.