Local pianist Aimee Nordlund will be performing via Facebook Live this Christmas evening for A Center for the Arts (AC4TA), joined by one of her piano students and a few musically inclined nieces and a nephew.
Nordlund originally had a concert on Dec. 11 which was postponed and executive director for AC4TA Michael Burgraff had the idea to do something on Christmas. “And she said, ‘Christmas? Would people even watch?’ And I said, people are wonderful, they do Christmas Eve, they do all the things that they’re supposed to do on Christmas, and at about 6 o’clock Christmas night, everybody goes, ‘I wonder if Walmart is open?’” he says. So at 6 p.m. Christmas night, Nordlund will be hosting a free live concert through AC4TA’s Facebook page.
She’ll be playing classic Christmas tunes, some carols, devotionals and some jazz in a relaxed and casual atmosphere. “Luke Schroeder, he’s a junior at Kennedy, he’s going to come in and play a piece,” Nordlund says. “I have four nieces and a nephew that are going to come in and do a couple of things with me as well. They’re all Kennedy students, too.”
A go-to piano player for many churches in the area, Nordlund has been teaching piano in the community since she moved here in 2012. She’s directed children’s theater at AC4TA and directs the children’s singing group The PB&J Singers. She’s also on the staff at Grace Lutheran Church in Erhard as their part-time music director, but she adds that she’s probably played at every church in the community.
Although Nordlund grew up in Cokato with her family, she says, “I call (Fergus Falls) our adopted hometown. We had some connections to this community, and we didn’t grow up here but we ended up here … I have two other siblings whose families live here and my parents.”
In addition to her work at AC4TA, teaching piano and Grace Lutheran Church, Nordlund also plays for some of the local care homes. “In the summer, I did some outdoor concerts at the Vets home and before COVID I played regularly at Mill Street for their monthly worship services, and then other fun singalongs and things. I miss that,” she says. She was also a part of local jazz group Red Jazz, which lost their pianist around the time she moved here and she was asked to join.
Burgraff says, “She’s kind of a nomad of a piano player in town.”
Nordlund also worked with Burgraff this summer to create AC4TA’s first Facebook Live show. She said, “I would love to express a thank you to Michael because this is a guy who really goes the extra mile for the community, he’s just such a lovely guy. I did a concert in June, the very first Facebook Live concert, I was kind of a guinea pig. It was really fun, I really enjoyed it, it was a different dynamic and I’m grateful for the environment he’s created so we can keep creating art here.”
The concert is free to attend, but donations are welcome.
